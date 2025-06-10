Pakistan Army Chief Declares Opposition To Indian Regional Dominance, Calls Water Treaty Sacred

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan's Army Chief, has made strong declarations regarding his country's stance toward India's regional influence, emphasizing that Pakistan will steadfastly resist any attempts at Indian dominance in South Asia. Speaking to university officials and educators, Munir outlined Pakistan's unwavering position on critical bilateral issues.

The military leader characterized the Indus Water Treaty as an inviolable boundary that Pakistan will defend at all costs. Following India's decision to suspend the decades-old water-sharing agreement, Munir emphasized that water rights represent a fundamental necessity for Pakistan's 240 million citizens and cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty came after Pakistan-backed militants killed 26 tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam region. India's Cabinet Committee on Security, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, took the unprecedented step of halting the 1960 agreement for the first time in its history. The treaty governs the distribution and management of six major rivers: Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej between the two nations.

In response to India's action, New Delhi deployed seven diplomatic teams globally as part of post-Operation Sindoor outreach efforts to explain and justify its position on the treaty suspension. These teams, consisting of parliamentarians from various political parties, worked to communicate India's rationale to the international community.

Regarding the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, Munir attributed the unrest to external interference, specifically pointing to Indian involvement. He claimed that the militant elements operating in the province serve as proxies for foreign powers, particularly India, and disputed their authentic Baloch identity. The Balochistan region has witnessed intensified rebel activities, including multiple attacks on Pakistani security forces in the provincial capital Quetta, with insurgents even replacing Pakistani flags with their own symbols.

The Army Chief's remarks came weeks after a significant military confrontation between the two countries that resulted in a ceasefire agreement. The conflict began when India conducted Operation Sindoor in early May, launching targeted strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan responded with attempted strikes on Indian military installations over several days, prompting a strong Indian counterresponse before both nations agreed to cease hostilities on May 10.

Munir made a notable comment about divine intervention, suggesting that Pakistan received heavenly assistance during the recent military engagement with India. This statement reflects the religious undertones often present in Pakistani military and political discourse regarding conflicts with India.

The Pakistani military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), disseminated Munir's statements, ensuring wide coverage of his position on these critical regional issues. The Army Chief's firm stance reflects Pakistan's broader strategic concerns about maintaining sovereignty and territorial integrity while managing complex relationships with neighboring countries.

These developments highlight the continuing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, particularly around water rights, territorial disputes, and allegations of cross-border terrorism and insurgency support. The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty represents a significant escalation in bilateral relations, affecting millions of people dependent on these water resources for agriculture and daily life.