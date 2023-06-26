Pakistan-occupide-Kashmir is a part of India: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: "People living in Pakistan-occupide-Kashmir will raise a demand to go with India. Pakistan does not have a locus standi there as it has illegally occupied the area. The Indian Parliament has unanimously passed at least three resolutions which state that PoK is a part of India," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this on Monday.

National security is the Government’s top-most priority and it is committed to protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country. This was stated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a National Security Conclave on June 26.

Rajnath Singh added that the network of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has substantially weakened in the last few years as strict and consistent action is being taken. “Terror funding has been curbed. Supply of arms and drugs to terrorists has been stopped. Along with elimination of terrorists, work is being done to dismantle the network of under ground workers,” he said.

On the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he stated that the decision has connected the people of the Union Territory with the country’s mainstream and helped them to usher in a new era of peace and progress.

He asserted that India has witnessed a paradigm shift in its security scenario in the last nine years. He pointed out that India’s image in 2013-14 was that of a weak nation which allowed its adversaries to create problems, but today the country has the ability to overcome every threat.

Rajnath Singh stated that no stone is being left unturned to equip the military with latest weaponry and modern technology, assuring the nation that the armed forces are fully capable of protecting the borders and the seas. “Our goal is to bring our armed forces in the frontline of modern militaries,” he said.

“For a long time, Pakistan has tried to destabilise peace and harmony in the country through cross-border terrorism. However, when we came to power, we launched effective action against terrorism. We showed the world the meaning of ‘zero tolerance against terrorism’. The bold and first-of-its-kind moves to eliminate terrorists following the Uri and Pulwama incidents are proof of India’s ‘zero tolerance against terrorism’ policy and the unmatched valour of the armed forces. Today, most of the countries are united against terrorism. The joint statement issued after the Prime Minister’s meeting with US President Joe Biden is an indication of how India has changed the mindset of the world on the issue of terrorism,” the Defence Minister said.