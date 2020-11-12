X
Pakistan violates ceasefire for 3rd day in J&K's Poonch district

Highlights

For the third consecutive day on Thursday Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in three sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

Jammu: For the third consecutive day on Thursday Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in three sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said at about 9 a.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

The spokesman said Indian army retaliated befittingly.the

Pakistan has violated ceasefire on Thursday for the third consecutive day in these three sectors of the LoC.

Since the beginning of this year Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

In over 3,200 such ceasefire violations by Pakistan since January, 24 civilians were killed and over 100 injured.

