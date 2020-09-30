Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC for 7th straight day

Jammu: Pakistan continued to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand said that at about 6.45 p.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district.

"The Indian army retaliated befittingly," the spokesman said.

The attacks were the seventh consecutive ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been continuously violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

As many as 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since January 2020.