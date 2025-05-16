Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif Willing to Hold Talks with India, Sets Kashmir Condition

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that he is ready to hold peace talks with India. He said he wants to establish peace between the two countries. Sharif made these comments after visiting the Kamra Air Base in Punjab, Pakistan.

During his visit, he met with soldiers and military officers. He mentioned that Pakistan is prepared for peace talks. However, he added that the Kashmir issue must be part of any peace discussions.

India, however, has rejected this condition. India continues to say that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are Indian territories and that the Kashmir issue cannot be used as a condition for talks.

Prime Minister Sharif was accompanied by several key officials during his visit, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babir Sidhu.

It is important to note that India and Pakistan had signed a ceasefire agreement on May 10. Earlier, on May 6, India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. Before visiting Kamra Air Base, Prime Minister Sharif also visited Pasrur Cantonment in Sialkot.