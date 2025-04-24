Panel to study Kotia situation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the setting up of a committee to study the prevailing ground situation in Koraput district’s Kotia gram panchayat over which the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh also makes its claim. The decision to form a panel was taken during a review meeting presided over by the Chief Minister on Tuesday, an official said.

“The Chief Minister has issued the direction after the meeting on the situation in the Kotia cluster of villages over which Andhra Pradesh also makes its claim,” he said. An official release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said that the committee will be chaired by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and it will submit a report to the Chief Minister after reviewing the current situation there.

The review meeting was also attended by Pujari, Works and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and several other officials. Odisha’s Minister for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development Nityananda Gond joined the meeting virtually from Nabarangpur.

The dispute with Andhra Pradesh over Kotia panchayat has continued since 1968. Though the Supreme Court in 2006 directed both the States to maintain the status quo, tensions over governance and development interventions persist in the region.