Varanasi: In a veiled attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that some political parties are focused on gaining power than public service by following the mantra of “Parivar ka Saath, Parivar ka Vikas,” whereas his government is committed to working for the people by following the idea of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

“Our mantra is to serve for the country, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. We take the country forward with that idea, whose dedicated belief is, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Those who conspire only to grab power and remain in power work with the mantra ‘Parivar ka Saath, Parivar ka Vikas.’ I am working towards ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” the Prime Minister said in Varanasi.

Modi emphasised India’s journey of balancing development and heritage and highlighted Kashi as the finest example of this model.

“Kashi is the most beautiful representation of India’s soul and diversity. The unique culture in every neighborhood and the distinct colors of India visible in every lane of Kashi and expressed happiness over initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which continue to strengthen the threads of unity,” he said. He announced the upcoming Ekta Mall in Kashi, which will showcase India’s diversity under one roof, offering products from various districts across the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted the transformation in Uttar Pradesh over recent years, noting that the state has not only changed its economic landscape but also its outlook. He said that Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a land of possibilities but has become a land of capability and achievements. He noted the recognition of several products with Geographical Indication (GI) tags, describing these tags as more than just labels–they are certificates of identity for the land.

PM Modi said that GI tags signify that a product is a creation of its soil, and wherever GI tags reach, they open pathways to greater market success. “Over 30 products from Varanasi and its surrounding districts have received GI tags, describing them as a passport of identity for these items,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi. This is the first visit of the Prime Minister to Varanasi after the completion of 8 years of CM Yogi-Adityanath-led UP government.