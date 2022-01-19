  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Parkash Singh Badal tests Covid-19 positive

Parkash Singh Badal tests Covid-19 positive
x

Parkash Singh Badal tests Covid-19 positive (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Just ahead of the assembly polls, the grand old man of Punjab politics and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch, Parkash Singh Badal, 94, on Wednesday tested positive for the Covid-19.

Chandigarh: Just ahead of the assembly polls, the grand old man of Punjab politics and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch, Parkash Singh Badal, 94, on Wednesday tested positive for the Covid-19.

He was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.

DMCH Medical Superintendent Sandeep Sharma told the media that Badal's condition is stable.

Just weeks ahead of the polls, Badal senior has been touring his Lambi constituency in Muktsar district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X