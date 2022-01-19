Parkash Singh Badal tests Covid-19 positive

Chandigarh: Just ahead of the assembly polls, the grand old man of Punjab politics and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch, Parkash Singh Badal, 94, on Wednesday tested positive for the Covid-19.

He was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.

DMCH Medical Superintendent Sandeep Sharma told the media that Badal's condition is stable.

Just weeks ahead of the polls, Badal senior has been touring his Lambi constituency in Muktsar district.