Parking Dispute In Dwarka Sector-6 Leads To Alleged Assault On Security Guard
- A security guard, Sadashiv Jha, faced an alleged assault by a 28-year-old man named Sahil following a parking disagreement in Dwarka Sector-6.
- Police reports indicate that the incident unfolded after a PCR call was received at Dwarka South police station.
A security guard, identified as Sadashiv Jha, was allegedly assaulted by a 28-year-old man named Sahil due to a parking dispute in Dwarka Sector-6, according to police reports on Sunday. The incident came to light when a PCR call was received at Dwarka South police station around 12:04 am, reporting a conflict at Manglik Apartment in Sector 6, Dwarka. Upon arriving at the scene, officers verified that Sahil had allegedly physically attacked Sadashiv Jha over the parking matter.
Following the incident, Sadashiv Jha underwent a medical examination, revealing an injury to his left eyebrow. The examining doctor categorized the injury as a minor blunt one. Consequently, the security guard's testimony was recorded, leading to the registration of a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (pertaining to causing voluntary harm), 341 (related to wrongful restraint), and 506 (dealing with criminal intimidation).
Furthermore, the medical assessment of the alleged assaulter, Sahil, indicated that he had consumed alcohol. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan confirmed this fact. A circulating video on social media portrays the security guard, Sadashiv Jha, being confronted outside the accused's residence by two men, including Sahil, in the presence of his parents.