Parl marred by ‘SIR’ row, both Houses adjourned

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday due to protests by the opposition demanding a discussion on the ongoing voter roll revision in Bihar, even as the government accused them of practising "double standards" by asking for a debate on one hand and disrupting the House on the other.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day without transacting any business after uproar by Opposition members over several issues including a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Opposition members trooped to the Well of the Lok Sabha when the House reconvened at 2 pm after two earlier adjournments on the second day of the Monsoon session of Parliament demanding a discussion and roll back of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of assembly polls scheduled for later this year.

Dilip Saikia, who was on the chair, made repeated requests to opposition MPs to go back to their places and allow the House to function.

As the protests continued, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju got up and condemned the opposition behaviour.

The Upper House earlier saw two adjournments during the pre-lunch period, before it was finally adjourned within minutes of meeting at 2 PM.

Soon after the House met, Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced the name of Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to move a motion for consideration of The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.