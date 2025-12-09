Parliament Set For Busy Day As IndiGo Crisis Briefing And Vande Mataram Debate Take Centre Stage

Parliament is expected to witness a high-activity day on Tuesday, with the IndiGo flight disruption crisis and major national discussions on the agenda. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu will brief the Lok Sabha on the widespread cancellations and delays that have hit passengers across multiple cities.

The minister, who had already addressed the matter in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, said the turmoil stemmed from issues within IndiGo’s internal systems, adding that the airline had not raised any warning signs during a December 1 review meeting. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted a notice seeking suspension of business in the Lok Sabha to push for an urgent debate on the airline’s crisis, accusing the government of failing to prevent the cancellations, fare hikes, and inconvenience to travellers.

Alongside this, the Lok Sabha will begin the long-demanded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) debate, opened by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Ten hours have been allotted for discussions in both Houses, with several Congress leaders set to participate. The Rajya Sabha is also expected to take up the SIR debate, likely led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following opposition demands to address alleged discrepancies in the voter rolls.

The Upper House will additionally continue the discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, highlighting the song’s historical significance and anti-colonial legacy. The conversation also revived long-standing political disagreements over changes made to the song in the 1930s, an issue BJP leaders have repeatedly raised against the Congress.