Passengers deboard train after detecting smoke

Bhubaneswar: As fears from Balasore train tragedy still loom, passengers of Secunderabad-Agartala Express deboarded at Berhampur railway station on Tuesday after detecting smoke in an AC coach.



According to reports, smoke came out of the electric installations of the B5 AC coach. Passengers immediately deboarded the train and demanded change of the coach.

"It is reported that a minor electrical issue happened in the coach No. B-5 of Train No. 07030 Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Berhampur station. The on-duty staff attended immediately and rectified the issue," East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.