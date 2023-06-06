Live
- Silk sarees to be presented to 26 temples during Bonalu festival: Minister
- Hyderabad: CM KCR failed in solving ration dealers’ problems: Bandi Sanjay
- Salman Khan to host Big Boss OTT Hindi
- Hyderabad to host convention of global wedding planners
- Telangana stands 3rd after Kerala in Health Index ranking- NITI AAYOG
- SEB seizes 7222 kgs Ganja
- Telangana: Minister launches website for enrollment of traditional occupation beneficiaries
- Outreach activities at ENC marking WED
- Delhi Legislative Assembly's Petitions Committee called Ashish more for land transfer case
- Coromandel Express passes through accident site
Passengers deboard train after detecting smoke
Highlights
As fears from Balasore train tragedy still loom, passengers of Secunderabad-Agartala Express deboarded at Berhampur railway station on Tuesday after detecting smoke in an AC coach.
Bhubaneswar: As fears from Balasore train tragedy still loom, passengers of Secunderabad-Agartala Express deboarded at Berhampur railway station on Tuesday after detecting smoke in an AC coach.
According to reports, smoke came out of the electric installations of the B5 AC coach. Passengers immediately deboarded the train and demanded change of the coach.
"It is reported that a minor electrical issue happened in the coach No. B-5 of Train No. 07030 Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Berhampur station. The on-duty staff attended immediately and rectified the issue," East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS