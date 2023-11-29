Live
- Plea before Kerala HC seeking fair representation of judges from SC/ST community
- Sudigali Sudheer turns emotional at ‘Calling Sahasra’ pre-release event
- National crush turns into ‘The Girlfriend;’ filming to start soon
- India’s second indigenous aircraft carrier gets Defence Procurement Board’s nod
- Celebrate in Style: Explore Dubai's Must-Attend New Year's Events
- Collaborating with Indian govt to address deepfakes: Google
- Badshah opens up about father-daughter bond in 'MTV Hustle 03'
- Karnataka High Court allows DyCM Shivakumar to withdraw appeal petition in DA case
- ‘Avakaya Anjaneya’ from ‘HANU-MAN’ is a massy folk number
- Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu likely to visit Tirumala tomorrow
Just In
Passengers off-loaded for overbooked flight, curious if DGCA has any rules to deal with it: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said an airline "off loaded" three passengers because it had "overbooked" passengers on the flight, and asked the DGCA if it has any rules that deals with such a situation.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said an airline "off loaded" three passengers because it had "overbooked" passengers on the flight, and asked the DGCA if it has any rules that deals with such a situation.
In a post on X, Chidambaram, a former union minister, said, "I have the boarding pass of a student-passenger who had a ticket to fly from city X to city Y. At the boarding gate, he and two other passengers were 'off-loaded' because the airline had 'overbooked passengers on the flight."
The Congress leader said, "He was not offered refund of the fare or compensation for his loss of travel and the inconvenience. I am curious to know if other passengers had faced the same situation."
"I am also curious to know if DGCA has any rules that deal with such a situation," he said.
His remarks came in the wake of the growing complaints by the passengers against the airlines in the recent days for poor services and cancellation of flights among others.