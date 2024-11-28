Pawan explores strategic solutions for AP’s progress

New Delhi : Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions on the development of the state and the key challenges it was facing. He explored the strategic solutions for the progress of the state.

Taking to X handle, Pawan said he had the distinct honour of meeting Prime Minister Modi in the national Capital. He said the discussions focused on strengthening collaborative efforts to drive Andhra Pradesh’s progress, while reinforcing the principle of national unity and integrity.

“PM Modi’s leadership continues to guide India towards unprecedented growth and his emphasis on empowering states like Andhra Pradesh is crucial for fostering nationwide development. I look forward to collaborating on initiatives that will contribute to the advancement of our state and nation,” he said. He said from his first meeting in Gandhinagar till this meeting, it was always filled with warmth and I always leave the meeting with admiration for him and his commitment and love for Bharat is truly inspiring, Pawan said. He also met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

He urged the Centre to appoint the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department as the nodal agency for sale and export of red sandalwood.

He said the state nodal agency will do the grading, take up e- auction of seized red sanders and will also take up export activity. This will help the state generate good revenue, he told Yadav. He felt that since red sanders grows in AP forests, wherever it was seized, it should be given to the nodal agency to take up e-auction. The Deputy Chief Minister also called on the Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar and other Union Ministers.