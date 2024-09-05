Peace pact with 2 insurgent groups of Tripura signed

New Delhi: The government is committed for all-round development of the northeastern region, especially tribals, while preserving their culture, language and identity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only bridged the gap between the Northeast and Delhi by connecting them through roads, railways and flights, but has also bridged the gap between hearts.

Shah was addressing an event where a peace agreement was signed between the central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups of the state here at North block aiming to end violence and bring peace in the northeastern state. Shah said a new milestone is set today in Tripura's ongoing journey towards peace and progress with the signing of the agreement.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government were also present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement with the representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF). The NLFT and the ATTF have agreed to end a 35-year-long conflict and return to the mainstream, renouncing violence and committing to building a prosperous and developed Tripura, reposing their trust in the Modi government, Shah said.

"The Modi government is committed for the overall development of the Northeast, especially the tribal groups, through development while preserving their culture, language and identity," he said. Shah said the government has given highest priority to peace and development in the northeastern region.