People of Delhi have chosen those who brought Ram: BJP's Navneet Rana after poll victory

Amravati (Maharashtra) : BJP leader Navneet Rana celebrated her party's decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, attributing the win to the people's choice of leaders who uphold traditional values. Speaking on the results, she stated, "The people of Delhi have chosen those who brought Ram."

Rana offered heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the people of Delhi for the remarkable success in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"I congratulate everyone from the bottom of my heart for the Maha Kumbh and the miracle it has shown in Delhi this time," she said.

"The people of Delhi have rejected Rahul Gandhi, who does not believe in Sanatan Dharam," she claimed.

"They have rejected Kejriwal, who is known for his politics of lies. The voters have shown them their place," she remarked.

Emphasising the importance of Sanatan values, Rana added, "This result shows that the people want a leader who believes in Sanatan ideas, who supports Maha Kumbh, and who will take India's values forward like true Indians. The one who has brought Ram, we will stand with him."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Delhi and his appreciation for BJP workers who contributed to the party’s victory.

On social media, he shared, “I am proud of every BJP karyakarta who worked tirelessly, leading to this outstanding result. We will serve the people of Delhi even more vigorously.”

PM Modi emphasised the power of the people’s mandate and the triumph of development and good governance.

"Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to the people of Delhi for this historic mandate,” he wrote, pledging continued efforts to transform the national Capital.

In terms of the election results, the BJP is poised for a clear majority in Delhi, leading on 48 seats compared to the AAP's 22. Although the vote share gap between the two parties has narrowed, with BJP holding 44.76 per cent and AAP 43.77 per cent, it seems the BJP will retain control of the national Capital.