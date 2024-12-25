People struggling with rising prices: Rahul

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the people are struggling with rising pric-es and are forced to compromise on small things of daily needs while the government is sleeping like ‘Kumbhakaran’.

Gandhi shared a video on his social media handles on his recent visit to a vegetable market in Giri Nagar here and in-teraction with housewives who narrated their ordeal due to rising prices of food items.

“A few days ago, I went to a local vegetable market and while shopping with customers, I talked to the vendors to know how the budget of the common people is deteriorat-ing and how inflation has troubled everyone,” Gandhi said in his post accompanying the video.

“People are struggling with rising prices and are forced to compromise on small things of daily needs,” the former Congress chief said in his post in Hindi. “We discussed the prices of garlic, peas, mushrooms and other vegetables, and heard the real experiences of the people. How garlic at Rs 400 per kg and peas at Rs 120 per kg have shaken everyone’s budget,” he said. What will people eat and what will they save, he wondered. “While talking over tea, we closely understood the problems of the lives of housewives - how the income remained stagnant, inflation kept increas-ing uncontrollably. How saving has become impossible and how it has become difficult to arrange even a rickshaw fare of Rs 10 due to just meeting the food expenses,” Gandhi said.