Pet dog attacked by miscreants

Berhampur: In a horrific incident, a pet dog, ‘Kalu,’ was brutally attacked by some miscreants at Gandhi Nagar 7th Lane here early on Saturday.

Owner Nagamani, who owns a grocery shop, is unable to figure out why did the miscreants inflicted such cruelty upon the innocent dog.

The incident occurred at 4.21 am when the dog was sleeping on the veranda of the house. “There was a sudden noise.

When we came out of the house, we saw Kalu lying on the road and some miscreants speeding away from the spot on their bikes.

We took Kalu to the veterinary doctor. Now Kalu is unable to stand and takes only milk,” said Nagamani.

The entire episode of the attack has been recorded on CCTV camera installed nearby.

Three youths came on a scooty and attacked the dog with sharp weapons. A few seconds later, another miscreant attacked the dog and sped away from the spot on another two-wheeler.

Another miscreant also came a few minutes later and attacked the dog and ran away from the spot.

It is not yet clear as to why the miscreants attacked the dog.

Some social organisations, which work for the protection of street dogs and animals, sought legal action against the miscreants. Condemning the barbarous attack on the pet dog, animal lovers have also demanded strict action against the culprits. “This act can`t go unpunished.

Police should take stern action against the offenders,” they said.