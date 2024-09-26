Live
Just In
Petition Filed in Bombay High Court Against CM Shinde And BJP MLA Over Anti-Muslim Remarks
A Bandra resident has submitted a petition to the Bombay High Court, requesting the filing of an FIR against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. The petition accuses them of making anti-Muslim statements and failing to address the spread of hate and Islamophobia.
Advocate Ejaz Naqvi presented the plea, filed by Mohammad Wasi Sayed, for an urgent hearing. The court has scheduled the hearing for Thursday.
The petition calls for action against organizers of events deemed Islamophobic and seeks to halt live broadcasts of Rane's speeches targeting Muslims. It also urges authorities to hold senior police officials accountable when granting permission for potentially inflammatory rallies.
Furthermore, the plea suggests that the High Court should label Shinde and Rane as promoters of hate speech and consider their disqualification for violating constitutional principles and the Representation of People Act.
The petition also requests action against BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala and former spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading anti-Muslim content. It proposes guidelines to prevent media outlets from publishing hateful material and calls for the removal of such content from social media platforms.
The controversy intensified after Nitesh Rane's recent provocative speech on September 1, where he allegedly threatened Muslims in response to charges against a Hindu religious leader for making derogatory remarks about Islam.