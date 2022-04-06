Petrol, diesel prices up by 9.20 after 13th hike in 15 days

New Delhi: State-owned fuel retailers hiked the rates of petrol and diesel by 80 paise on Tuesday, the 13th increase in the last 15 days. In Delhi, petrol is now being sold at Rs 104.61 per litre while diesel prices are at Rs 95.87 per litre, according to the notification by fuel retailers. The latest hike has taken the overall increase since the ending of a four-and-half-month-long hiatus in rate revision to Rs 9.2 per litre.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxation, with Mumbai having the highest fuel prices among the metro cities. The petrol and diesel prices in the financial capital are Rs 119.67 and Rs 103.92 per litre, respectively.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions over rising prices of petroleum products as Opposition demand to discuss the issue was rejected again. Congress leader KC Venugopal demanded that the Centre should indulge in dialogue, deliberation and solution with regard to rising fuel prices across the country, alleging that the government adjourns the House whenever the opposition parties raise issues related to common people.