Petrol pumps in Rajasthan remain 'closed' for 2nd consecutive day

Jaipur: The petrol pump dealers across Rajasthan held a symbolic strike for the second consecutive day on Thursday by keeping the fuel stations closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., demanding reduction in the VAT on petrol and diesel.

Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum pumps remained closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Rajasthan on Wednesday, and were closed again on Thursday from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. in the evening.

According to Vineet Ganeshgarhia, Treasurer of Hanumangarh Petroleum Dealers Association, the government has been incurring a revenue loss of Rs 28 lakh in a day due to the pumps being closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the district.

More than 130 petrol pumps in the district are closed due to this strike.

On Thursday, long before 6 p.m., some drivers parked their vehicles at the petrol pump.

Some two-wheeler owners were seen taking their vehicle to the petrol pump on foot. Although many drivers had filled their vehicles with petrol and diesel before 10 a.m. on Thursday, those who came later were not given any fuel.

Due to the strike, many people had to face a lot of trouble.

The petrol pump operators have announced to close the pumps indefinitely from Friday and go on strike.

According to the officials of Hanumangarh Petroleum Dealers Association, they had conveyed their "legitimate demands" to the government two weeks before the strike, but no hearing was held anywhere.

Therefore, they were forced to take the decision of keeping the pump closed for 8 hours.

During this period, neither petrol was sold nor petrol-diesel was purchased.

"Even after this, if the government does not fulfill our demands, petrol pumps across the state will be closed indefinitely from Friday. The Rajasthan government will be responsible for this," one of the association members said.

Petrol pump operators say that the highest VAT in the country is being collected in Rajasthan.

"The price of petrol is very low in the neighbouring states, hence the people living in the border areas get petrol and diesel filled from the neighbouring states.

"Due to this, the government is also suffering loss of revenue. If the government reduces VAT, the general public will get the most benefit from it. Due to reduction in VAT, the price of petrol and diesel in the state will reduce by Rs 9 to Rs 15 and come under Rs 100," another member of the association said.