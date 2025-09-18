PM among world’s most visionary leaders, a global statesman: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “one of the most visionary and popular leaders in the world, and a global statesman” and said that under his leadership, India has transformed into a nation that inspires others.

Addressing a programme here on the occasion of Modi’s 75th birthday, he said the BJP is organising a “Seva Pakhwada” across the country till October 2, featuring a series of creative and socially unifying activities.

“It is our good fortune that this nationwide campaign begins on the auspicious occasion of the prime minister’s birthday,” he said, adding that several public welfare events will be held during this period to connect people with the spirit of service.

Adityanath said that in the past 11 years, Modi’s leadership has created “unprecedented benchmarks” of success in every sector, from economy, infrastructure, investments and education to healthcare, agriculture, rural development and empowerment of the poor, farmers, youth, women and the marginalised.

“Prime Minister Modi is not only India’s most visionary and popular leader, but also a global statesman. Today, under his leadership, the world is witnessing a new India. Once considered lagging, India now inspires the world with its self-confidence,” he remarked.

Adityanath also highlighted the restoration of India’s cultural and religious heritage, citing the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, the redevelopment of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, and the Mahakal project in Ujjain.

“The government has also honoured the legacy of great social reformers like B R Ambedkar, Maharshi Valmiki and Sant Ravidas through creative initiatives,” he said.

Praising Modi’s handling of the Covid crisis, the chief minister said India presented the best example of pandemic management and became a global model.

“For a century, India did not receive a single vaccine from outside. Yet under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, our scientists developed a COVID-19 vaccine in just nine months.

“It was provided free of cost to citizens, and India also extended its hand of friendship by supplying vaccines to dozens of countries. This not only safeguarded lives but also showcased India as a dependable partner to the world in times of crisis,” he said.

Adityanath also said, “Any Indian who is not politically motivated feels proud of the country’s transformation under PM Modi’s leadership.” He added that Indians abroad also feel a renewed sense of pride in seeing a “changing India”.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna and Kapil Dev Agarwal, and several senior BJP leaders, including Dharmpal Singh, and officials were present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Pathak participated in a cleanliness drive at the Valmiki Chowk in the state capital to mark the prime minister’s birthday. BJP leader and Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana participated in a special exhibition to mark the occasion. He emphasised that the government’s priority towards uplifting villages, the poor, farmers, youth, women, Dalits, and the underprivileged has transformed lives at every level. “It is due to this inclusive vision that 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line in the last 11 years,” Pathak said.