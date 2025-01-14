PM celebrates Sankranti with prominent Telugus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was captivated by the rich Telugu culture and the vibrant Sankranti celebrations held on Monday. The Prime Minister took a deep interest in the Bhogi celebrations at the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. Modi was warmly welcomed with a Purna Kumbham, in the pres-ence of Reddy and Megastar K Chiranjeevi. All attendees were dressed in traditional attire, including dhotis, kurtas, and kan-duvus.

The venue was beautifully decorated, and the celebra-tions featured unique cultural elements such as Gangireddu, Haridasulu, and folk songs, which added a special charm to the event. The Prime Minister went around the grounds, greeting the partic-ipants, especially the artistes, and appreciating their perfor-mances. Traditional Telugu Sankranti cuisine, including sweets, was served to the guests.

Apart from Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, J.P. Nadda, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, state min-isters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Pemmasa-ni Chandrasekhar, Bandi Sanjay, and Srinivas Varma, attended the event. BJP Members of Parliament Laxman, Arvind Dharam-puri, Ponguleti Sudhakar, and D.K. Aruna were also present. Other distinguished guests included Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and celebrated shuttler P. V. Sindhu.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the at-tendees, sharing his festive greetings and wishing everyone a Happy Sankranti. Meanwhile, Kishen Reddy announced that the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad would be inaugurated virtually by Union Minister Pi-yush Goyal on Tuesday. The Centre has announced the name of Palle Gangareddy as the first chairman of the Board. It may be recalled that the PM had promised setting up of the board during the Lok Sabha poll campaign in 2024.