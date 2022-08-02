PM condoles loss of lives due to electrocution in Bengal's Sitalkuchi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a van getting electrocuted in Sitalkuchi, West Bengal. The Prime Minister has also announced ex-gratia for the victims.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a van getting electrocuted in Sitalkuchi, West Bengal. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM." "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each, from PMNRF, would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM," the PMO added.

Ten people were electrocuted while they were travelling in a pick-up van in West Bengal and six others were also critically injured.

Initial probe has revealed that the electrocution was likely triggered due to the short-circuit of a copper wire of the generator installed at the rear side of the carriage vehicle. A total of 36 passengers on board the van were heading towards the Alpesh temple near Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district.