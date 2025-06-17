PM conferred with Cyprus' highest civilian honour

Nicosia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III of Cyprus, the country's highest civilian honour. "Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations," the PM said after receiving the award.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides conferred the award on the Prime Minister. The Order of Makarios III is the senior order of knighthood awarded by the country named after the first President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III.

Dedicating the award to the 1.4 billion people of India, Modi said it was an award to the trusted India-Cyprus friendship.

“I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and secure world,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi is in Cyprus on the first leg of his three-nation tour. From Cyprus, he will travel to Canada to attend the G7 summit, and then to Croatia.