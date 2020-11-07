PM, HM exhort Bihar voters to set new polling records

New Delhi: As voting was underway in 78 constituencies in the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

The Prime Minister also advised voters to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols and wear face masks and maintain social distance while visiting the poll booths.

"Today is the third and last phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new voting record. And, of course, be sure to wear masks and observe social distance as well," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"In Bihar, I appeal to all the voters in the third and last phase to vote in large numbers," Shah tweeted.

"I especially appeal to the youth to vote vigorously to encourage development and good governance in Bihar and encourage others too."

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly were slated to be held in three phases -- on October 28, November 3, and November 7 for 71, 94 and 78 seats respectively.

Counting of votes will take place on November 10.