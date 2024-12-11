  • Menu
PM likely to visit Kuwait soon

PM likely to visit Kuwait soon
Enhancing ongoing close cooperation and solid partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit Kuwait in what would be the first visit by an Indian PM to the key West Asian country in more than 43 years.

New Delhi: Enhancing ongoing close cooperation and solid partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit Kuwait in what would be the first visit by an Indian PM to the key West Asian country in more than 43 years. Last week, as he called on PM Modi at his residence during his visit to New Delhi, Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya had extended an invitation to the Prime Minister from the Kuwait leadership to visit the country "at the earliest opportunity which the PM had graciously accepted.

A few hours later, as he held the delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya called India as a “very important partner” and Prime Minister Modi as “one of the wisest persons” in the world.

In September, PM Modi met with Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UNGA in New York in what was the first meeting between the two leaders.

Recalling the strong historical ties and people-to-people linkages between the two countries during the meeting, Prime Minister Modi had conveyed that India attaches “utmost importance” to its bilateral relations with Kuwait.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) later said that the meeting between the leadership of the two countries is expected to impart a “fresh momentum” to bilateral ties between India and Kuwait.

