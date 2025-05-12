Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a powerful message, highlighting India's resolute stance against terrorism and warning Pakistan of consequences for harboring terror networks.

In a decisive and uncompromising address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled 'Operation Sindoor' as India's new comprehensive strategy to combat terrorism. Following a strategic military operation that neutralized 11 of Pakistan's military sites and airbases, Modi delivered a stern message that terror and diplomatic negotiations cannot coexist.

The Prime Minister emphasized that India has momentarily suspended its offensive against Pakistan's terror camps, but future actions will entirely depend on Pakistan's subsequent behavior. He issued a critical warning that the terrorist networks Pakistan has historically supported and nurtured could ultimately lead to the country's own destruction.

Modi's address underscored a clear ultimatum: Pakistan must dismantle its terrorist infrastructure if it hopes to survive as a sovereign nation. The government's message was unequivocal – India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats and remains committed to eradicating terrorism.

"The terrorists they have been feeding and nurturing all these years will swallow Pakistan itself," Modi stated, highlighting the potentially self-destructive nature of Pakistan's long-standing support for terrorist groups.

The 22-minute speech marked a significant moment in India's diplomatic and military approach, signaling a more assertive and direct response to cross-border terrorism.