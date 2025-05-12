Live
- Iran warns European powers against 'abusing' snapback mechanism
- PM Modi: India has temporarily suspended retaliation, will monitor Pak's next moves
- Gujarat: Ahmedabad repurposes 2,000 kg of cattle waste daily
- India-made defence systems now a formidable force in 21st-century warfare: PM Modi
- 15-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Trafficking Attempt At Delhi Railway Station; Accused Arrested
- AIIMS Bhopal Student Dies by Suicide At AFMC Pune Amid Academic Stress
- Veteran BJP Leader And Former Gujarat Health Minister Hemaben Acharya Passes Away At 92
- UK PM Keir Starmer Unveils Sweeping Immigration Overhaul To Preserve Social Unity
- Haryana rights panel orders crackdown on mining mafias
- Gujarat: Ahmedabad Crime Branch busts passport racket for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a powerful message, highlighting India's resolute stance against terrorism and warning Pakistan of consequences for harboring terror networks.
In a decisive and uncompromising address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled 'Operation Sindoor' as India's new comprehensive strategy to combat terrorism. Following a strategic military operation that neutralized 11 of Pakistan's military sites and airbases, Modi delivered a stern message that terror and diplomatic negotiations cannot coexist.
The Prime Minister emphasized that India has momentarily suspended its offensive against Pakistan's terror camps, but future actions will entirely depend on Pakistan's subsequent behavior. He issued a critical warning that the terrorist networks Pakistan has historically supported and nurtured could ultimately lead to the country's own destruction.
Modi's address underscored a clear ultimatum: Pakistan must dismantle its terrorist infrastructure if it hopes to survive as a sovereign nation. The government's message was unequivocal – India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats and remains committed to eradicating terrorism.
"The terrorists they have been feeding and nurturing all these years will swallow Pakistan itself," Modi stated, highlighting the potentially self-destructive nature of Pakistan's long-standing support for terrorist groups.
The 22-minute speech marked a significant moment in India's diplomatic and military approach, signaling a more assertive and direct response to cross-border terrorism.