PM Modi addresses the nation in Mann ki Baat, says fight against COVID-19 is people-driven

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in his address to the nation as part of 64th edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" asserts the people that India's fight against Coronavirus is people-driven. "Be it in cities or a village, everywhere we can see people getting involved in this fight against the pandemic," he says.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat":

1) India's fight against Coronavirus is people-driven, which is being fought by the people and the administration together. Everybody is a soldier who is fighting this war.

2) Right from village, cities and states, everyone has been involved in this fight against the pandemic with some people feeding the poor, some making masks, others selling their lands to raise money for this fight. Some are even contributing their pensions. Our hardworking farmers are also ensuring no one is hungry.

3) The govt has created a platform under covidwarriors.gov.in -- which around 1.15 crore people, including doctors and nurses, have joined. Modi urged the people to join the portal and become a COVID warrior.

4) Post coronavirus, everything such as businesses, office culture, education, the medical sector have been adopting new changes.

5) Unlike earlier, we have been taught to realise every person's value and people working in our houses, working in shops, drivers, etc. during this coronavirus lockdown.

6) This is a time when India does not need to share medicines with other countries. However, still, India acted beyond its self-interests and considered the humanitarian needs of the world. We took the responsibility to provide medicines to different countries to help everyone.

7) The world leaders are thanking India and people of India and are appreciating Ayurveda and Yoga.

8) Coronavirus has led to drastic changes around us, where the most important was wearing a mask that has been become a part of life due to Coronavirus. "It doesn't mean if someone wears a mask, they are sick. Masks will become a symbol of a civilised society."

9) Apart from wearing maks, the Coronavirus has brought awareness over spitting, which poses grave dangers for health. It is "better late than never", so people should give up the habit of spitting.

10) While celebrating Ramazan, unlike every year, this time, let us pray that the world may be freed from the Coronavirus by the end of Eid. It is also mandatory to follow social distancing and to be careful taking the right precautions.