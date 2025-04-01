PM Modi and Chilean President hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at the Hyderabad House, where the two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral engagement across economic, commerce and societal domains.

The discussions will focus on strengthening India-Chile relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Later in the day, President Boric is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart, President Droupadi Murmu. A banquet will be hosted in his honour following their discussions.

Earlier, Boric paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Reflecting on the moment, he posted on X, "Together with our delegation of ministers and parliamentarians, we paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, the memorial erected in his honour in New Delhi. His legacy reminds us that with India, we not only share common interests and a future of great opportunities for our people, but also shared fundamental values."

The Chilean President arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day for a five-day State Visit to India. He was warmly received by Union Minister of State (MoS) Pabitra Margherita and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon landing at the airport.

Taking to X after his arrival, Boric expressed optimism about the visit, stating, "6:30 a.m. in New Delhi, and from here we begin this State Visit to India, a momentous occasion for strengthening and diversifying our economic, political, and cultural relations at a time when multilateral cooperation is more necessary than ever. We are talking about the fifth-largest economy and the most populous country on the planet, with whom we share common ground and opportunities for growth in key areas such as agribusiness, innovation, and the creative industries."

Highlighting the delegation accompanying him, Boric added, "We're here to strengthen and deepen our ties, and that's why I'm joined by government officials, the National Congress, business leaders, leaders in the fields of innovation and culture, distinguished professors, and students. A busy schedule. I'll keep you posted!"

Before his meeting with PM Modi, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also called on the Chilean President and discussed ways to strengthen long-standing bilateral ties.

Jaishankar later posted on X, "Pleased to call on President Gabriel Boric of Chile at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his commitment for deepening our long-standing cooperation. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi today will foster new partnerships and greater engagement."

During his visit, Boric will travel to Mumbai and Bengaluru, where he is set to engage with political figures, industry leaders, startup entrepreneurs, and technology innovators, fostering collaborations between the two nations in key sectors.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that this State Visit provides an opportunity for both nations to review their bilateral ties and deliberate on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"India-Chile relations have traditionally been characterised by warmth, friendship, and a commonality of views on a wide range of issues. Both countries cooperate extensively in multilateral fora and share similar views on climate change/renewable energy and on expansion and reforms of the UNSC," the MEA stated.

"Chile articulated its support for India's claim to a permanent seat in the UNSC in a Joint Statement issued at the conclusion of the official visit of the Chilean Foreign Minister to India in April 2003 and has consistently reiterated this support since then. Chile shares India's concerns regarding the threat of international terrorism and has condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it added.