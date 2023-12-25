Live
PM Modi And Dignitaries Pay Homage To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 99th Birth Anniversary
Highlights
- On the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with President Draupadi Murmu and other dignitaries, honors the iconic leader at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial.
- A heartfelt message from PM Modi, a tribute video, and acknowledgments from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda mark the occasion.
On the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial. President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other dignitaries also honored Vajpayee on this occasion.
December 25 commemorates the birth anniversary of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
PM Modi took to X to share a heartfelt message, extending his deepest respects to Vajpayee on behalf of the nation. He highlighted Vajpayee's lifelong commitment to accelerating nation-building and expressed gratitude for his dedication and service to Mother India.
Additionally, PM Modi shared a 1.26-minute video portraying various phases of Vajpayee's life, accompanied by a commentary from the Prime Minister.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Vajpayee on X, acknowledging Vajpayee's selfless service to the country. Shah praised Vajpayee for his role in showcasing India's strength through nuclear testing and the Kargil war, as well as for implementing a vision of good governance.
BJP chief JP Nadda joined in, offering his tributes on X and describing Vajpayee as the "pinnacle of Indian politics" and a "pathfinder." Nadda emphasized Vajpayee's lifelong dedication to national upliftment and public service.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a charismatic orator, was a prominent figure in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later the Bharatiya Janata Party. His broad acceptability across ideological boundaries contributed to the BJP's widespread support. Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister from 1999 to 2004, leading a successful coalition government.
Born on December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018.
