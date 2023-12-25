PM Modi And Dignitaries Pay Homage To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 99th Birth Anniversary

On the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial. President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other dignitaries also honored Vajpayee on this occasion.



December 25 commemorates the birth anniversary of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).





पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जयंती पर देश के सभी परिवारजनों की ओर से मेरा कोटि-कोटि नमन। वे जीवनपर्यंत राष्ट्र निर्माण को गति देने में जुटे रहे। मां भारती के लिए उनका समर्पण और सेवा भाव अमृतकाल में भी प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/RfiKhMb27x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2023





PM Modi took to X to share a heartfelt message, extending his deepest respects to Vajpayee on behalf of the nation. He highlighted Vajpayee's lifelong commitment to accelerating nation-building and expressed gratitude for his dedication and service to Mother India.

Additionally, PM Modi shared a 1.26-minute video portraying various phases of Vajpayee's life, accompanied by a commentary from the Prime Minister.





पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती पर उनका स्मरण कर उन्हें नमन करता हूँ।



अटल जी ने निःस्वार्थ भाव से देश व समाज की सेवा की और भाजपा की स्थापना के माध्यम से देश में राष्ट्रवादी राजनीति को नई दिशा दी। जहाँ एक ओर उन्होंने परमाणु परीक्षण और कारगिल युद्ध में… pic.twitter.com/KoWKX4nput — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2023





Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Vajpayee on X, acknowledging Vajpayee's selfless service to the country. Shah praised Vajpayee for his role in showcasing India's strength through nuclear testing and the Kargil war, as well as for implementing a vision of good governance.





परम श्रद्धेय 'भारत रत्न' अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती पर समाधि स्थल 'सदैव अटल' जाकर उन्हें पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।



अटल जी ने सिद्धांत व विचारधारा के स्तंभों पर आधारित राजनीतिक युग का आरंभ करने के साथ गरीब कल्याण और सुशासन की समावेशी आधारशिला रखी।

राष्ट्र को समर्पित उनका जीवन… pic.twitter.com/YCbSWkuxC9 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 25, 2023





BJP chief JP Nadda joined in, offering his tributes on X and describing Vajpayee as the "pinnacle of Indian politics" and a "pathfinder." Nadda emphasized Vajpayee's lifelong dedication to national upliftment and public service.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a charismatic orator, was a prominent figure in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later the Bharatiya Janata Party. His broad acceptability across ideological boundaries contributed to the BJP's widespread support. Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister from 1999 to 2004, leading a successful coalition government.

Born on December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018.