PM Modi announced 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana', aims to install 1 million rooftops solar

New Delhi: After returning to Delhi from the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant announcement on Monday. The central government has set a goal of installing rooftop solar in 1 million homes.

While announcing this on social media site X, PM Modi stated that his government will start the 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana'. Relating Lord Ram to this scheme, he stated that all devotees across the world receive energy from Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram's light.

सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं।आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो।अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… pic.twitter.com/GAzFYP1bjV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

Furthermore, PM Modi said, 'Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar roof top system on the roof of their houses.

PM Modi stated, 'Thus, after returning from Ayodhya, the first decision I have made is that our government would launch the 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' with the goal of putting rooftop solar on 1 crore homes.' According to PM Modi, this would not only cut the poor and middle classes' power bills but would also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.