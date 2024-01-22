Live
Just In
PM Modi announced 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana', aims to install 1 million rooftops solar
New Delhi: After returning to Delhi from the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant announcement on Monday. The central government has set a goal of installing rooftop solar in 1 million homes.
While announcing this on social media site X, PM Modi stated that his government will start the 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana'. Relating Lord Ram to this scheme, he stated that all devotees across the world receive energy from Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram's light.
Furthermore, PM Modi said, 'Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar roof top system on the roof of their houses.
PM Modi stated, 'Thus, after returning from Ayodhya, the first decision I have made is that our government would launch the 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' with the goal of putting rooftop solar on 1 crore homes.' According to PM Modi, this would not only cut the poor and middle classes' power bills but would also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.