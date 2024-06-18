Live
- ‘Oh, you defeated me,’ Naveen tells Bag
- Minister Seethaka Inaugurates RTC Bus in Mulugu District
- Boy drowns in open drain in Bhubaneswar
- Bengal bypolls: Congress fields candidates in Bagda & Raiganj, leaves 2 seats for CPI-M
- K'taka govt's asset monetisation scheme aimed at benefiting real estate groups: Bommai
- T20 World Cup: Confident Powell expects 'very good game' against England in Super Eight
- T20 World Cup: Tucker, Reiffel to officiate India's Super 8 opener against Afghanistan
- Russia launches new corvette for Pacific Fleet
- Multi-pronged strategy to wipe out drug menace: Punjab CM
- PM Modi attends 'Ganga Aarti', offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple
Just In
PM Modi attends 'Ganga Aarti', offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening performed Ganga Pujan and attended the Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening performed Ganga Pujan and attended the Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.
A huge crowd was present there to welcome the Prime Minister, for whom the Ghat had been well decorated and illuminated. This was the fifth time PM Modi attended the Ganga Aarti.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.
Earlier, as the Prime Minister's convoy moved from one venue to another, a mini road show of sorts was held as people came out in large numbers to welcome the leader with chants of 'Modi Modi' and showering of flower petals.
Later, the Prime Minister left for Kashi Vishwanath temple where he would offer prayers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS