PM Modi, Bhagwat hoist saffron flag atop Ayodhya temple

Ayodhya/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the ceremony.

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The right-angled triangular flag measures 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length.

The Kovidara tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation.

The Sun represents Lord Ram’s Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound. The ceremony coincided with the Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, aligning with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita’s Vivah Panchami, symbolising divine union. The day adds further significance as the date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 hours in the 17th century, enhancing the day’s spiritual significance.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi performed a pooja at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah. He was accompanied by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, and offered prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir. He also offered prayers at the Saptmandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple.