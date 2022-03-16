  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

PM Modi congratulates Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM

PM Modi congratulates Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM
x

PM Modi congratulates Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as chief minister of Punjab.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as chief minister of Punjab.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state's people."

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann as the 17th Chief Minister.

Mann, a former comedian, 48, replacing Congress' Charanjit Channi as the Chief Minister, became Punjab's youngest CM in nearly four decades. He resigned as the Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur on Tuesday. He was the lone AAP MP from the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X