PM Modi congratulates RBI Governor for receiving A+ rating in Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das for being rated A+ in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023.

"Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation's growth trajectory," Modi said in a tweet on X.

He was responding to a tweet by RBI, which read, "We are happy to announce that Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A+” in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Shri Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+."

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management. (An ‘A’ represents an excellent performance down through an ‘F’ for outright failure.)

“Fighting inflation, which has been fueled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help,” said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo.

Apart from Das, Switzerland's Thomas J. Jordan and Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hong were also rates A+.