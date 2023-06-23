PM Modi Criticises US Media's Questions On Muslim Rights In India

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi , has stated that if there are no human values, no humanity, and no human rights, then there is no democracy. Modi stated thayemocracy is in India's DNA, spirit, and blood. The democratic Indian government operates under a democratic Indian Constitution.



At a joint press conference with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Modi denied the premise of the question and stated bluntly, "I am surprised you say, 'people say,'" in response to stories of attacks on religious minorities and free expression in India. It is a democracy in India.



The Indian and American DNA has democracy, Modi added, alluding to Biden's recent claim that both America and India are democratic nations. They are democratic in spirit and their blood is democratic. They cherish democracy. It was put into words by their predecessors to form the constitution. Additionally, the government operates under a democratic constitution.



Democracies, according to Modi, "deliver" without discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion, gender, age, or location. Modi also made an allusion to the Indian situation by claiming that social payments are founded on the idea of access to everyone. He reiterated the government's stated tenet of "sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas," saying "If there are no human values, no humanity, no human rights, it is not a democracy."

Biden was questioned about how he would respond to criticism that the administration was ignoring issues with human rights and democracy in India during the same press conference. This criticism came from both outside and inside his own party. The US President said that he and Modi had a “good discussion” about democratic values, reported Hindustan Times. Biden added that he and Modi were "straightforward" with one another and that they respected one another. He also stated that democracy and democratic concepts, such as tolerance, free discourse, and diversity, were the main reasons he believed in the US-India relationship.