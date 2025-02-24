Live
PM Modi Criticizes Lalu Prasad Over Maha Kumbh Comments, Announces Development Initiatives For Bihar
Prime Minister Modi condemns 'Jungle Raj leaders' for mocking Hindu traditions during Bihar rally, unveils agricultural support measures including funds for new infrastructure and formation of makhana board.
During a rally in Bihar on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized RJD leader Lalu Prasad's controversial remarks about Maha Kumbh, asserting that Bihar's citizens would not forgive those who disrespect Hindu traditions.
Without directly naming Prasad, who recently described the Maha Kumbh as "faaltu" (meaningless), Modi stated, "Leaders of Jungle Raj ridiculed the Maha Kumbh Mela and Hindu religion...People of Bihar will never forgive them."
The Prime Minister's comments came while distributing the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, highlighting his administration's focus on agricultural development. Modi emphasized the NDA government's role in maintaining subsidized urea prices for farmers, suggesting these benefits would be unavailable under different leadership.
In his address, Modi highlighted significant growth in national milk production under NDA policies, strengthening the dairy sector. He also announced the establishment of a specialized makhana (fox nut) board, an initiative particularly beneficial for Bihar's agricultural community.
The Prime Minister revealed plans for infrastructure expansion, committing Rs 1,100 crore toward constructing four new bridges across Bihar. These projects aim to enhance regional connectivity and stimulate economic development throughout the state.