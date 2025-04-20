PM Modi greets 'good friend' Chandrababu Naidu on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on his birthday, calling him a ‘good friend’

The Prime Minister conveyed his good wishes to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and prayed for his long and healthy life.





“Best wishes to my good friend and Andhra Pradesh CM Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu. It is commendable how he is tirelessly working for the development of AP, with a focus on futuristic sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed warm birthday greetings to Chief Minister Naidu. “Your dedicated efforts will certainly lead Andhra Pradesh to new heights of progress. Praying for your healthy and long life,” wrote Amit Shah.





Naidu, whose TDP is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, thanked both the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their greetings.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also greeted Naidu on his 75th birthday. The Jana Sena Party leader posted on X that only a visionary like Chandrababu Naidu can revive the progress of a state that has become economically stagnant, development has become impossible, and law and order has deteriorated.





*అనితర సాధ్యుడు శ్రీ చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారు*

* వజ్రోత్సవ జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు



“Heartfelt birthday greetings to such a skilled administrator. The vision and enthusiasm shown by Shri Chandrababu Naidu, who is serving as the Chief Minister for the fourth time, is amazing. His approach of predicting the future in advance and running the systems accordingly is inspiring. On the auspicious occasion of the Diamond Jubilee, I pray to God to grant Sri Chandrababu Naidu a long life and happiness,” said the actor-politician.

Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also wished a peaceful and healthy long life to Chandrababu Naidu.





Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao also took to X to wish happy birthday to Naidu.





Union Minister for Coal G. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also conveyed their best wishes to Naidu.





Birthday greetings to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu garu.



Telugu superstar K. Chranjeevi also greeted Chandrababu Naidu, saying Telugus are truly lucky to have a hard-working, visionary, passionate and committed leader like him.





Happy 75th Birthday Shri @ncbn garu!!

దార్శనికత, కృషి, పట్టుదల, అంకిత భావం ఉన్న అరుదైన నాయకులు మీరు.

ఆ భగవంతుడు మీకు ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో పాటు ప్రజల కోసం మీరు కనే కలలు నెరవేర్చే శక్తిని ప్రసాదించాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ మీకు 75 వ జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు! 🙏💐



Telugus are truly lucky… pic.twitter.com/ETKzMNssZV — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 20, 2025

“May you be blessed with a long life filled with good health, happiness, a long and fulfilling stint in public service with the contentment of realising your vision for the people of Andhra Pradesh,” wrote Chiranjeevi.