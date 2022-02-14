PM Modi greets space scientists on successful launch of PSLV C52 mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian space scientists on successful launch of PSLV C52 mission.





Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2022

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted, "India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km altitude at 06:17 hours IST on February 14, 2022 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota."

Quoting ISRO tweet, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Kudos to @isro for its first major success of 2022 with the flawless launch of 3 satellites from Sriharikota today! Perfect backdrop to its meeting with the Parliamentary Standing Committee tomorrow."

"The satellite EOS-04 is realised at U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. It is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as Agriculture, Forestry and Plantations, Soil Moisture and Hydrology and Flood mapping. Weighing about 1710 kg, it generates 2280 watt power and has a mission life of 10 years," ISRO said.