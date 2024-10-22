PM Modi Heads To Kazan For BRICS Summit 2024: Key Agenda And Expectations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant diplomatic mission to Kazan, Russia, where he will participate in the 16th BRICS Summit from October 22-24, 2024. This marks his second Russian visit this year, following his July trip to Moscow for the India-Russia annual summit.

The summit, hosted under Russia's chairmanship, carries the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security." Taking to social media platform X, Modi expressed India's strong commitment to BRICS and his anticipation for comprehensive discussions with global leaders.

Key Summit Highlights:

- A potential bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

- Participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, though a Modi-Xi meeting remains unconfirmed

- Attendance of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who plans to meet Putin

- Focus on integrating new member countries and developing the partner country model

The summit holds particular significance as it represents 45% of the global population and 35% of the world economy. India, as a founding member, emphasizes the importance of BRICS for international dialogue on crucial issues including reformed multilateralism, climate change, and economic cooperation.

The gathering stands as Russia's largest diplomatic event since the Ukraine conflict began, with Moscow aiming to demonstrate its continued global influence despite Western isolation attempts. While the US downplays BRICS as a potential geopolitical rival, it remains watchful of Russia's diplomatic leverage in the current global context.