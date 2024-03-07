  • Menu
PM Modi inaugurates water laser show at Rajasthan's Sanwaliya Seth temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated various development works, including the much awaited water laser show at the spiritual circuit Shri Sanwaliya Seth Ji Mandir in Rajasthan's Chhitorgarh.

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated various development works, including the much awaited water laser show at the spiritual circuit Shri Sanwaliya Seth Ji Mandir in Rajasthan's Chhitorgarh.

State BJP President C.P. Joshi joined the programme virtually from Sanwaliya Seth temple.

After the programme concluded, the State BJP President spoke to the media and said, "The much awaited water laser show has been inaugurated here with funds worth Rs 18 crore for the inclusion of this temple in the spiritual circuit of India."

Earlier, money used to go to governments from temples, however now the government is sanctioning funds for the development of temples, he added.

The Central government has sanctioned funds for the development of facilities in Sanwaliya Seth temple which include cafetaria and museum and other facilities for tourists.

