Live
- ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ musical journey commences with lively track ‘Software Poraga’
- Centre hikes MSP of raw jute by Rs 285 per quintal
- Livid Sharad Pawar blinks his ‘third eye’ at rival NCP MLA
- BJP MP Tejasvi Surya interacts with students, urges them to become Viksit Bharat ambassadors
- PM Modi inaugurates water laser show at Rajasthan's Sanwaliya Seth temple
- B'luru cafe blast: Siddaramaiah says vital clues collected about bomber
- PM Modi-led Cabinet approves over Rs 10,000 crore to boost India's AI ecosystem
- Delhi court extends judicial custody of Sisodia, Sanjay Singh in excise policy case
- Ration distribution case: Calcutta HC puts interim stay on separate probe by Bengal police
- Centre approves Rs 10,037 crore UNNATI scheme to boost growth in NE states
Just In
PM Modi inaugurates water laser show at Rajasthan's Sanwaliya Seth temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated various development works, including the much awaited water laser show at the spiritual circuit Shri Sanwaliya Seth Ji Mandir in Rajasthan's Chhitorgarh.
Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated various development works, including the much awaited water laser show at the spiritual circuit Shri Sanwaliya Seth Ji Mandir in Rajasthan's Chhitorgarh.
State BJP President C.P. Joshi joined the programme virtually from Sanwaliya Seth temple.
After the programme concluded, the State BJP President spoke to the media and said, "The much awaited water laser show has been inaugurated here with funds worth Rs 18 crore for the inclusion of this temple in the spiritual circuit of India."
Earlier, money used to go to governments from temples, however now the government is sanctioning funds for the development of temples, he added.
The Central government has sanctioned funds for the development of facilities in Sanwaliya Seth temple which include cafetaria and museum and other facilities for tourists.