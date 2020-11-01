PM Modi lashes out at 'alliance of dynasts' in Bihar

Samastipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress-RJD alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections and dubbed it an "alliance of dynasts" who were only concerned about their own families.

"The opposition leaders are reminded of the 'poor' only during polls while they remain focused on their families at other times. Here, you are watching the crown prince of jungle raj. The Congress is also limited to one family only," he said while addressing a rally in Samastipur in Bihar, his second of the four rallies for the day.

"What have these family-oriented parties working only for themselves given you? If big bungalows are being built, whom are they built for? If palaces are built, whom are they for? If a large number of vehicles worth crores of rupees have arrived, who gets them?"

"Today, if every assessment, every survey is claiming NDA victory, there is a strong reason for it. Our mothers and sisters are again helping to form another NDA government in Bihar," the Prime Minister added.

During his speech, Modi repeatedly differentiated between what he called 'jungle raj' and 'development'. He cautioned the people of Bihar against going back to the days of being 'bimar'. "Will you bring back those who made Bihar ill?" he asked the audience in Samastipur.

"They have nothing to do with your development, but with only their own development. This is their truth, this is their way, this is their training," Modi said while hitting out at the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal-Left alliance.

He claimed that a vote for the opposition will mean return to chaos and uncertainty in Bihar.

"Every vote polled for National Democratic Alliance candidates, by which I mean the BJP, Janata Dal-United, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Vikassheel Insaan Party, will save Bihar from getting sick again."

Modi said that the BJP will set up 1,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for Bihar's farmers and create a better environment to attract investment in order to generate jobs.

He claimed that the Left parties, which are fighting elections as part of the Grand Alliance, have a "history of closing down factories".

Modi also referred to former CM Karpoori Thakur and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his speech, alleging that top Congress leader failed to remember India's 'Iron Man' on his birth anniversary on October 31.

He also referred to Samastipur as the land of martyr Aman Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June.