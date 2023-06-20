PM Modi Left For State Visit To US

Following President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for his first State visit to the US on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi stated in his statement before leaving the country that the US visit will be an opportunity to deepen and diversify the Indo-US alliance and the two nations will be better able to tackle common global concerns when working together.



The food will be created by Californian vegan chef Nina Curtis, and Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell will perform music that evening as part of preparations for Modi's arrival. According to sources, Chef Curtis was chosen by Jill Biden because of her "experience with plant-based cuisine."

US reports claim that Chef Curtis will collaborate on creating the evening meal with Executive Chef Cris Comerford of the White House and Pastry Chef Susie Morrison of the White House.

Modi will spend the night in the White House as a guest of the Bidens and be their dinner guest on Thursday. Significantly, Modi is anticipated to be greeted at the White House not just by Vice President Biden but also by tens of thousands of Indian Americans who are anticipated to congregate outside the mansion of the American president.

Since coming into power in May 2014, he has travelled to the US six times, but this will be his first state visit. The prime minister will depart for a second first-ever state visit, to Egypt, after the trip's official start date of June 21 and end date of June 24.

Meanwhile, on the first day of his State visit, PM Modi will observe International Yoga Day at the United Nations building in New York. The prime minister of India will make his second speech before the US Congress on the second day.

President Biden, the First Lady, and other dignitaries will attend the state banquet with Prime Minister Modi during his visit. Along with speaking to the thriving Indian-American community, Prime Minister Modi is set to meet with business executives.

However, prior to Modi, only two Indian leaders have been welcomed by the United States as official state guests: PM Manmohan Singh in November 2009 and President S Radhakrishnan in June 1963.