PM Modi Links 1947 Partition to Pahalgam Terror Attack, Highlights India’s Economic Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 1947 Partition caused the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. He explained that instead of completely separating at Partition, the country was divided into three parts, leading to the first terrorist attack in Kashmir and Pakistan occupying part of the region.

Modi spoke at the event marking 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth in Gandhinagar on May 27. He recalled that Sardar Patel wanted the Army to continue fighting until PoK was reclaimed. Modi mentioned that India has faced hardships for 75 years, and the Pahalgam attack reflects those ongoing problems. He added that the Indian Army has defeated Pakistan every time, and Pakistan realizes it cannot win against India.

After the Pahalgam attack, India launched precise strikes on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan on May 7, called Operation Sindoor. Following four days of military action, both India and Pakistan agreed to stop fighting on May 10.

Modi also said that whenever India and Pakistan fought wars, the Indian Armed Forces always came out victorious. He said Pakistan, knowing it cannot win directly, supports terrorists as a form of proxy warfare. Modi stressed that Pakistan’s backing of terrorism is not just proxy war but a deliberate war plan, noting that terrorists killed after May 6 received Pakistani flags and military honors.

He warned that India will respond strongly to any acts of war. Modi stated that India wants peace and progress to help improve the world.

Modi highlighted India’s economic rise, noting that in 2014 when he first became Prime Minister, India was the world’s 11th largest economy. Now India is the fourth largest, surpassing its former colonial ruler. He said there is both pressure and a strong will to become the third-largest economy soon. The government aims to make India a developed nation by 2047.