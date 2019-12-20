Trending :
PM Modi meets Portuguese PM Antonio Costa

Highlights

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa and discussed broader roadmap for strengthening bilateral relations in areas such as defence, science and technology and trade.

Costa is visiting India on Modi's invitation to attend the second meeting of the organising committee for the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Forging stronger partnerships, PM Modi welcomed Portuguese PM Antonio Costa on his first visit to India since his re-election.

During their talks, the leaders discussed the broader roadmap for strengthening relations in areas such as defence, science and technology and trade," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

This was the third official meeting between the two prime ministers in a span of three years.

They have also met on the sidelines of various multilateral events. This is Costa's first bilateral visit outside Europe after being re-elected as prime minister on October 6.

Top