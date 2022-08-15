PM Modi pays homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders on Sunday paid homage to those who lost their lives during the Partition.
In a tweet, PM Modi said tributes to all those who lost their lives during the Partition, and applauded the resilience and grit of those who suffered during the tragedy.
He had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.
