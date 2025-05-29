Live
PM Modi pays tributes to NTR
Highlights

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to TDP founder and former AP Chief Minister NT Rama Rao on his birth anniversary.
The Prime Minister recalled the efforts of NTR to serve society, and for his contribution to the film industry.
“I pay homage to NTR Garu on his birth anniversary.
He is widely admired for his efforts to serve society and empower the poor and downtrodden. His cinematic works also continue to enthrall audiences. We are all deeply inspired by him. The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, led by my friend Chandrababu Naidu Garu is working to fulfil NTR’s vision,” the PM posted on ‘X’.
