PM Modi Promises Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister To Help The State After Receiving Heavy Rains

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to address the circumstances in the aftermath of heavy rains in the state. The Prime Minister told Stalin that the Centre would provide all feasible assistance in the southern state's evacuation and relief efforts. On Sunday, as severe rains pounded Chennai and its surrounding areas overnight, causing a flood-like condition, Stalin stated that schools and various educational institutions in the Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts would be shut for the following two days.



Despite much of the city and suburbs were flooded as a result of the night's rains, areas of Saidapet, Velachery, Adambakkam, Madipakkam, and West Mambalam had inundation of two to three feet. The rain, which would have been the heaviest until 2015, was apparently brought on by the emergence of a low pressure system across the Bay of Bengal. On early Sunday, T Nagar, Vyasarpadi, Adyar, Velachery, Royapettah, and Mylapore are some of the neighbourhoods of Chennai. Jawaharlal Nehru Nagar, Madhavram, Tondiarpet High Road, Northern Trunk Road, Royapuram, Teynampet, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, innermost sections of Velachery, and various segments of Sholinganallur in the city suburb experienced floods or water waterlogging.

Meanwhile, during the upcoming five days, the IMD predicts heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. A cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 kilometres over mean sea level across the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjacent equatorial Indian Ocean.