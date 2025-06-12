Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
PM Modi Reacts to Air India Flight 171 Crash: "Stunned and Saddened by the Tragedy in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad. In a heartfelt post, he said:
“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”
The Prime Minister’s statement joins a wave of condolences from national leaders as the country mourns the loss and prays for the survivors. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway.
