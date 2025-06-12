  • Menu
PM Modi Reacts to Air India Flight 171 Crash: "Stunned and Saddened by the Tragedy in Ahmedabad

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad. In a heartfelt post, he said:

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

The Prime Minister’s statement joins a wave of condolences from national leaders as the country mourns the loss and prays for the survivors. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway.

